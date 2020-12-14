MILAN — Fedele Usai is to step down as chief executive officer of Condé Nast Italia, effective Jan. 1. Usai joined the company nine years ago and was appointed ceo of the group in 2017.

Usai’s next move could not immediately be learned, but it is understood that a successor won’t be named since earlier this month Natalia Gamero del Castillo stepped into the new position of managing director of the publishing house’s European business.

“It is always difficult to find the right words after nine years that will always have a special place in my heart,” said Usai in a statement. “At this moment I would like to thank all the people of Condé Nast. It has been a rare privilege to be able to work with all of them. Whatever my future, wherever it will be, the only certain thing is that I will remain a big fan of this company and its fantastic people.”

Usai’s exit follows the one of Condé Nast Italia’s editorial director Luca Dini last month, who spearheaded a generational turnover at the company’s various titles. Under his lead the publishing house made several changes at its magazines, including the appointment of Emanuele Farneti as editor in chief of Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogue; Simone Marchetti at the helm of Italy’s Vanity Fair, and Giovanni Audiffredi at GQ Italia, among others.

As reported, Dini exited the company after 18 years and was appointed editorial director of the group in 2017. Starting this month, Dini is the new director of Italian weekly “F” and monthly publication “Natural Style,” both published by Cairo Editore.

Gamero del Castillo’s appointment followed the September exit of Condé Nast’s chief operating officer Wolfgang Blau, who was based in London. Effective Jan. 1, Gamero del Castillo will work out of London and oversee all the company’s European operations, which include teams in the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

A Condé Nast veteran who has spent close to two decades in senior positions at the company — including digital managing director of Condé Nast Spain — Gamero del Castillo will report to Condé Nast ceo Roger Lynch, who is based in New York.