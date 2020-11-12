MILAN — In a tumultuous year for the media landscape impacted like other industries by the pandemic, Condé Nast Italia said Thursday that Luca Dini, the company’s editorial director since 2017, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

A successor has yet to be named and Dini’s next move could not immediately be learned.

“Luca [Dini] has represented for me personally and for the company a solid reference point,” commented Fedele Usai, chief executive officer of Condé Nast Italia.

The executive touted Dini’s role in spearheading a generational turnover at the company’s various titles. “The generational shift could not have happened without the help of Dini, who showed a laudable spirit and willingness to share his talent,” Usai said.

Under his lead the publishing house made several changes at its magazines, including the appointment of Emanuele Farneti as editor in chief of Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogue; Simone Marchetti at the helm of Italy’s Vanity Fair, and Giovanni Audiffredi at GQ Italia, among others.

A seasoned journalist, Dini joined the Italian branch of Condé Nast as deputy editor of Vanity Fair in 2003, after 10 years spent at weekly magazine Oggi, published by RCS MediaGroup. In 2006, he was named editor in chief of Vanity Fair, a role he held until 2017, when he was appointed editorial director of the group.

Last January, he was also named editor in chief of Architectural Digest and CN Traveller Italia. The December issues for both publications will be his last.

“There might be several workplaces in a lifetime, but a place where you spent almost 18 years is like home….I quit it to pursue a new challenge and find a new home that I expect to bring me satisfaction and achievements. With me, in my mind and heart, I will treasure Usai and all the colleagues that made these past 18 years unforgettable,” Dini said.