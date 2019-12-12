MILAN — Condé Nast Italy is entering the world of retail.

The media company today opens Frame, a 2,691-square-foot space located on the first floor of its headquarters on Piazzale Cadorna here.

Defined by Condé Nast as an “experience store,” Frame includes a cafeteria — managed by Milan’s storied San Carlo pastry shop and open from Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. — as well as a multifunctional event area and a shop, where visitors can buy limited edition pieces from both Condé Nast’s labels and other brands.

Frame also gives access to the publishing company’s archives of glossy magazines.

“Frame is a customer-centric space where contents become protagonists of authentic experiences to reach our audience,” said Condé Nast Italy chief marketing officer Francesca Airoldi. “These experiences will be often organized in collaboration with other companies and will be amplified by our platforms: magazines, social media and web sites.”

According to Condé Nast Italy editorial director Luca Dini — who from January will be also editor in chief of both AD and Condé Nast Traveller, succeeding Ettore Mocchetti — Frame will allow the company’s titles to interact with its readers. For example, it will host talks with actors, readings with writers and musical performances, organized by Vanity Fair, while AD will stage activities during Milan Design Week and La Cucina Italiana will organize food tastings with chefs.

Frame was designed by Milan-based architectural studio Locatelli Partners, which created a welcoming space with a stucco ceiling, a dark wooden floor, as well as iron and marble details.

“With this project, I wanted to create a connection between the external world and the world of publishing with its archives and the heritage of an iconic firm which through its titles symbolizes Italy and Milan,” said Locatelli Partners founder Massimiliano Locatelli.

Frame will be officially inaugurated in February.