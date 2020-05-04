Condé Nast has pulled its new global chief communications officer from Vice Media.

Chief executive officer Roger Lynch revealed that Danielle Carrig will be joining the c-suite in the newly created role, completing his executive reshuffle that also included a new chief financial officer, chief people officer and chief marketing officer. Chief communications officer Joe Libonati will report to Carrig.

At Vice, Carrig most recently led all communications strategy worldwide as its global chief communications officer. Prior to that, she was responsible for visual communications, events, public relations and talent relations at Netflix.

In her new position, she’ll oversee the combined global Condé business, and will lead the company’s global communications strategy, including all internal and external communications, media relations, crisis management and employee engagement.

“Danielle is a seasoned global communications executive with extensive media, entertainment and digital content experience, and a strong network of media relationships,” said Lynch.

Her appointment comes at a difficult time for the publisher of Vogue, GQ and Allure amid the coronavirus pandemic. To counter the plunge in advertising that is plaguing the industry, Condé on Friday cut salaries of those making more than $100,000 by between 10 and 20 percent. The reductions will be in place for five months across all markets.

View Gallery Related Gallery Met Gala Beauty

Chief executive officer Roger Lynch took a 50 percent reduction in his base salary, as will the external members of its board. The rest of the executive leadership team — which includes Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour, who is one of the publishing companies highest-paid executives — reduced their base salaries by 20 percent.

The media company has also implemented reduced working hours and work week schedules such as three- to four-day work weeks for certain roles, “in particular where government programs and stimulus packages can help supplement employees’ earnings.”

At the same time, it has shifted the publishing schedule for some titles to be heavier later in the year and is expected to make some layoffs shortly.

In her statement, Carrig acknowledged the difficulties facing the industry. “While the media industry, and our world, are going through such change and disruption, it’s a privilege to join a team and company always rising to the top as a voice of purpose and connection,” she said. “The future of information and entertainment is in our hands and I look forward to working with our teams worldwide to help define all that media can and will be together.”

For more, see:

Low in Print This Summer: Magazines

Condé Nast Makes Two C-Suite Hires

Condé Nast to End NDAs, But Union Says That’s Not Enough