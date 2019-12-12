Condé Nast Makes Two C-Suite Hires

When Roger Lynch took over as chief executive officer of Condé Nast there was the usual executive shake-up that happens with a new boss — and, of course, heads rolled.

Now, he’s starting to fill those spots.

Not long after Stan Duncan was unveiled as chief people officer (the trendy new term for what essentially used to be head of HR), the media company has announced a replacement for former chief financial officer David Geithner (the brother of former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner), who was ousted in the shuffle, alongside chief human resources officer JoAnn Murray.

The new cfo is Mike Goss. He’ll join in January from Sotheby’s, where he’s served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for close to four years. Before that, Goss was with Bain Capital for 15 years in various senior managerial capacities including chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Goss will oversee Condé’s global financial operations, as well as global business development and partnerships, corporate strategy and legal and content rights management and will play a key role in Lynch’s efforts to blend U.S. Condé and its international operations.

At the same time, it also named Deirdre Findlay chief marketing officer, looking after consumer marketing efforts for the company through developing a global, data-driven digital strategy that will drive direct-to-consumer revenue. She’ll also be responsible for increasing subscription and membership program revenue and identifying new direct-to-consumer revenue opportunities.

Condé said this was a new role, but Pamela Drucker Mann’s duties are also listed as chief marketing officer, as well as chief revenue officer.

Findlay joins Condé Nast from Stitch Fix, where she served as chief marketing officer for the past year and a half and oversaw the launch of the company’s first integrated brand campaign, and launched the brand in the U.K.

Prior to Stitch Fix, she spent five years at Google in a number of roles including senior director of global hardware marketing for Google Home, Chromecast and Wifi.

“Mike and Deirdre are both world-class leaders with successful track records of transforming businesses, and they are joining a global leadership team that will help unlock the incredible potential of our brands,” said Lynch.