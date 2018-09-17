Another day, another editor change within Condé Nast.

Puja Patel is the new editor in chief of Pitchfork, the web-based music publication Condé acquired in 2015. She comes from Spin, where she was also editor in chief, and takes over from Ryan Schreiber, who founded Pitchfork in 1995.

“Puja is a highly respected and innovative editor who has spent her career covering the music industry,” Schreiber, who will remain involved in Pitchfork as its founder, wrote in a statement. “We expect that she will bring new perspectives and ideas to Pitchfork’s incredibly talented editorial team.”

Patel said she’s “honored” to be joining Pitchfork.

“As a devoted reader of the publication for over a decade, I’ve long admired the site’s thoughtful, in-depth writing and clear commitment to discovery and taste,” she said. “Ryan has built Pitchfork into a special place for music obsessives with wide-ranging curiosity, and I’m so excited to helm and expand on that vision in the coming months.”