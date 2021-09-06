Condé Nast Names Eugenie Trochu as Head of Vogue Paris

FRENCH TOUCH: Condé Nast has appointed Eugénie Trochu as head of editorial content of Vogue Paris, as it replaces senior editors with a new digitally-savvy generation charged with developing content that can be shared across the magazine’s global editions.

The announcement confirms a report in WWD on Monday, and coincides with the nomination of Francesca Regazzi to a similar position at Vogue Italia. Both women report to Anna Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director and Condé Nast chief content officer, and Vogue European editorial director Edward Enninful.

A graduate in literature and journalism of French university La Sorbonne, Trochu arrived at Condé Nast in 2011 as an intern at U.S. Vogue in Paris. She subsequently joined Vogue Paris, where she was most recently fashion editor of the Vogue.fr website, as well as fashion and market editor of the magazine.

As part of cost-cutting measures, Condé Nast is increasingly sharing content across its magazines’ global editions and centralizing control of those editions in the hands of a few top editors, like Enninful, rather than having individual editors in chief at each national title.

Trochu succeeds Emmanuelle Alt, who had been with Vogue Paris for more than two decades and was one of several high-profile editors to be axed as part of the sweeping reorganization. Trochu will work closely with Wintour and Enninful, as well as Vogue senior leadership to contribute French stories, talent and strategic ideas to all global editorial projects, Condé Nast said.

“Eugénie has been instrumental in developing strong relationships within the fashion community, and in building Vogue’s digital presence in the market. I look forward to seeing Vogue Paris continue to grow under her capable leadership,” said Wintour.

Enninful added: “Eugénie’s appointment marks a new chapter for Vogue Paris. The French edition of Vogue has always had a unique place within fashion, and is a source of inspiration around the world. With Eugénie’s appointment as head of editorial content, we aim to elevate trends across French fashion, culture and style so they speak louder to Vogue’s global audience.”

“I am honored to take on this role and thrilled to be part of Vogue’s international transformation, alongside a united team under the leadership of Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful. Together as a global team, we will continue to promote the richness of culture and fashion in France, opening our editorial line to the whole country and beyond in an inclusive way,” said Trochu.

See also:

Condé Nast Names Vogue Italia Head of Editorial Content

Condé Nast Owner’s Counterclaims Against Stefano Tonchi Shrink From Four to Just One

Vogue Paris Editor in Chief Set to Be Axed as Condé Nast Culls Europe Teams