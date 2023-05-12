Condé Nast Names Nick Hotchkin CFO

Condé Nast has named Nick Hotchkin chief financial officer. He succeeds Jackie Marks, who left the company last March after two years in the role. He will start on Monday and reports to chief executive officer Roger Lynch.

Hotchkin joins Condé Nast from WW International (formerly WeightWatchers). He assumes the CFO role at a time of transition in the industry with legacy print brands casting for new revenue streams in digital and experiential endeavors and, in Condé Nast’s case, even in consulting. The publisher has set up a division where its editors and executives will work with companies on trends, competitors and more.

In revealing Hotchkin’s appointment, the company touted his experience in leading WW International’s transition to a direct-to-consumer digital subscription business and “more than doubling digital subscribers during his tenure.”

“Nick is an accomplished finance executive having successfully led diverse global business functions, including consumer revenue, operations and strategy,” said Lynch in a statement. “I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team and am confident his leadership will help drive our continued revenue diversification and growth ambitions.”

Prior to WW International, Hotchkin was senior vice president of finance for Staples, overseeing U.S. retail and directing finance operations for 1,600 stores. Hotchkin spent the first part of his career in a number of financial leadership roles at Delphi and General Motors.



