Condé Nast: Only Vaxxed Celebrities, Models Can Be in Glossy Magazine Shoots

Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, among others, is not taking any risks when it comes to the coronavirus and the spread of the Delta variant.

The company implemented a policy last month that all employees, as well as all talent, freelancers, consultants and contractor service providers who they work on-set with, must be fully vaccinated, WWD has learned. That means that only vaxxed celebrities and models will now feature in the magazines’ glossy photo shoots.

“Our goal is to ensure we are making every effort to protect the health of all of our employees, contributors and talent, while doing as much as we can to minimize chances of spreading the virus,” a company source said.

This fits in with the publisher’s policy at the Met Gala, of which Vogue is a co-sponsor, that only those with proof of vaccination could attend. Guests were also required to wear a mask indoors, apart from when they were eating or drinking.

Nicki Minaj hit headlines for tweeting at the time that she wouldn’t be attending. “If I get vaccinated, it won’t be for the Met,” she wrote, adding that she would only get it once she feels she’s “done enough research.”

As for Condé’s headquarters at 1 World Trade Center, it’s open for use on a voluntary basis for vaccinated employees and the publisher is continuing to monitor the situation closely.

A number of media companies have similar policies in regards to staffers needing to be vaccinated to work in the office. In August, CNN president Jeff Zucker revealed that three unvaccinated staffers had been terminated for entering the office. Others, including The Wall Street Journal, are allowing unvaccinated staffers to return to the office on the understanding that they will need to get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis and wear masks at all times.

According to a study by Pew Research in September, 73 percent of American adults said they have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with the majority stating that they were fully vaccinated. Most vaccinated Americans said they would get a booster shot if recommended by public health officials.

