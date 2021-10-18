Skip to main content
Condé Nast: Only Vaxxed Celebrities, Models Can Be in Glossy Magazine Shoots

All employees, as well as talent, freelancers, consultants and contractor service providers working on-set with must be fully vaccinated.

Condé Nast
Condé Nast Curtesy Photo

Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, among others, is not taking any risks when it comes to the coronavirus and the spread of the Delta variant.

The company implemented a policy last month that all employees, as well as all talent, freelancers, consultants and contractor service providers who they work on-set with, must be fully vaccinated, WWD has learned. That means that only vaxxed celebrities and models will now feature in the magazines’ glossy photo shoots.

“Our goal is to ensure we are making every effort to protect the health of all of our employees, contributors and talent, while doing as much as we can to minimize chances of spreading the virus,” a company source said.

This fits in with the publisher’s policy at the Met Gala, of which Vogue is a co-sponsor, that only those with proof of vaccination could attend. Guests were also required to wear a mask indoors, apart from when they were eating or drinking.

Related Galleries

Nicki Minaj hit headlines for tweeting at the time that she wouldn’t be attending. “If I get vaccinated, it won’t be for the Met,” she wrote, adding that she would only get it once she feels she’s “done enough research.”

As for Condé’s headquarters at 1 World Trade Center, it’s open for use on a voluntary basis for vaccinated employees and the publisher is continuing to monitor the situation closely.

A number of media companies have similar policies in regards to staffers needing to be vaccinated to work in the office. In August, CNN president Jeff Zucker revealed that three unvaccinated staffers had been terminated for entering the office. Others, including The Wall Street Journal, are allowing unvaccinated staffers to return to the office on the understanding that they will need to get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis and wear masks at all times.

According to a study by Pew Research in September, 73 percent of American adults said they have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with the majority stating that they were fully vaccinated. Most vaccinated Americans said they would get a booster shot if recommended by public health officials.

 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

ad