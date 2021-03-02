Condé Nast has found the successor to longtime Wired editor Nicholas Thompson at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After a three-month search, the publisher has just tapped Gideon Lichfield, the head of the university’s wholly owned but editorially independent Technology Review title, as its new global editorial director, starting later this month.

“His knowledge of working with both start-ups and established brands and his global experience will help our team of editors and reporters around the world expand their thinking and build on Wired’s leadership position in the industry,” said Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast, of the new hire.

At the 120-year-old title, Lichfield focused on the social impacts of technology, and expanded the publication’s coverage through events, podcasts and newsletters. Prior to MIT Technology Review, he was one of the editors at Quartz and began his career at The Economist, where he started on the science desk before becoming the title’s correspondent in Mexico City, Moscow and Jerusalem.

As Wired’s global editorial director, Lichfield’s responsibilities will be wider than that of Thompson, who exited the company last year to take on the role of chief executive officer at The Atlantic, since global titles were unveiled at Condé Nast after Thompson revealed his departure.

In addition to overseeing the U.S. edition of Wired, Lichfield will set the overall content strategy, vision and tone across all of Wired’s platforms in the markets where the company owns and operates the title, which include the U.S., U.K., Italy and Japan.

Wired claims to reach an audience of 44 million people each month, including 7.5 million subscribers on Youtube.

“Wired is iconic, and it’s been pivotal to shaping technology’s place in the culture,” said Lichfield. “I’m proud of the work I’ve done with the great team at MIT Technology Review, but I’m thrilled to be given the chance to work with the excellent journalists at Wired and continue evolving its legacy.”

