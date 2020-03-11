As more New Yorkers contract the coronavirus, the media companies reporting on it are not immune and are having to take serious precautions.

At Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, GQ and The New Yorker, it’s understood a staffer at its One World Trade Center office is displaying symptoms of the coronavirus.

As a result, Condé is deep cleaning the area where the employee sits and is continuing to advise employees to work from home if they can until the end of March. It is not known which publication they work for.

Time magazine, which is housed in the Salesforce tower hovering over Bryant Park, has ordered its whole office to work from home today and for the rest of the week after some employees became sick.

In a memo to staff seen by WWD, chief people officer Sue Suh, stressed that they have come down “with what is most likely a winter bug,” “but given the current environment and in a total abundance of caution,” it is asking staffers to avoid the office.

“While you are out, we will deeply clean the office, in addition to the already-extra cleaning we have been providing during this period,” she said.

As reported by WWD earlier this week, staffers at New York Magazine and The Cut were among the Vox Media workers sent home Monday after a non-Vox employee working in the same downtown Manhattan building tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Vox representative confirmed that the Vox office, located at 250 Vesey Street, will be closed until March 12. In the meantime, staffers will work remotely.

Other companies appear to not have any cases in their buildings — confirmed or suspected, but are still taking serious precautions. Among them is Meredith Corp., the publisher of InStyle and People, which sent out a message today recommending all employees in New York, Chicago and Stamford, Conn., offices work from home if possible, although offices remain open if they want to come in.

The New York Times, meanwhile, is still open for business, but has encouraged staff who want to work remotely to do so. Many have taken up the offer, but there are still a number of staffers in the office, according to a company rep.

At Buzzfeed, execs asked employees based in New York and San Francisco, who are able to do their job remotely, to begin working from home Monday.

“For those with risk factors, we are recommending working from home as a precautionary measure, based on the effect of the virus on specific populations thus far,” senior vice president Katie Sitter said in a note to staffers. “For all others who are able, we are asking you to work from home to give a safer environment to employees who have to get their work done in the office (a lower density of people reduces the spread of contagions).”

This comes as the World Health Organization has just declared COVID-19 a pandemic. “Now that the #coronavirus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real,” it tweeted. “But it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled.”

At the latest count, there are more than 200 cases of coronavirus in New York, the largest number of any state.