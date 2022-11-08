×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

The duo's campaign to promote their album "Her Loss" also featured fake appearances on "Saturday Night Live," NPR and Howard Stern's show.

Drake and Future
Drake, performing with Future in Los Angeles last February, is being sued by Vogue publisher Condé Nast. Roger Kisby/WWD

Drake and 21 Savage mounted a buzzy — and controversial — promotional campaign for their new album “Her Loss” that mimicked a whirlwind promotional tour. There they are performing on “Saturday Night Live,” on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” and sitting down for an interview with Howard Stern. (Stern asks Drake what kind of porn he likes.)

But a fake Vogue cover — not to mention a fake appearance by 21 Savage on Vogue’s “What’s in My Bag” video series — has earned them the wrong kind of attention.

Vogue publisher Condé Nast is suing the duo as well as Hiltzik Strategies (the communications firm that represents Drake) for trademark infringement and false advertising, among several other claims. In a suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Condé Nast is seeking $4 million, claiming the campaign has “damaged the goodwill and reputation” of Vogue.

Related Galleries

The campaign, which satirizes the standard media circus that accompanies so many industry products, included fake posters in New York City and other metropolitan areas that purported to reveal Drake and 21 Savage as Vogue’s new cover faces. A fake version of the magazine was also handed out “in North America’s largest metropolitan areas,” according to the suit. And Drake name-checked Vogue’s powerful editor in chief Anna Wintour in his Instagram post featuring the counterfeit cover: “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th.”

Meanwhile, 21 Savage appeared in a fake interview for Vogue’s “What’s in My Bag” series, which as of Tuesday had nearly 400,000 views. In the video, which has the Vogue logo in the upper left corner, 21 Savage reveals the contents of a large black duffel bag. There’s dried organic mango; a dreidel (“I love my Jewish brothers and sisters,” he says); a copy of “Charlotte’s Web”; mint tea; a Janet Jackson CD, and a Louis Vuitton wristlet. “Long live Virgil, though,” he says, referring to late Vuitton artistic director of men’s Virgil Abloh.

According to the suit, since Oct. 31, the day after the campaign commenced, Condé Nast lawyers have “repeatedly” demanded that the defendants “cease their infringing activities and take appropriate remedial measures to curtail further public confusion” before the release of “Her Loss” on Nov. 4. The suit also takes issue with apparently doctored photos of Wintour and Drake, noting that Wintour “did not authorize the use of her image to promote [the] album.”

Drake’s and 21 Savage’s social media posts are still up and Matthew Hiltzik only responded to the cease-and-desist demands to say that they were “received.” This, among other things, according to the suit, constitutes “flippant disregard for Condé Nast’s rights.”

Of course, not everyone is offended. NPR Music used its appearance in the “Her Loss” campaign to lob a public entreaty to the duo, tweeting, “Let’s do it forreal tho.”

At least someone has a sense of humor.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Hot Summer Bags

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Condé Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad