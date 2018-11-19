Condé Nast has hired online video executive Oren Katzeff to run its entertainment division.

Katzeff is joining Condé from Tastemade, a Millennial-focused online platform that makes and distributes videos on cooking, food and travel, where he was global head of programming for five years. He’s taking up the title of president of Condé Nast Entertainment, previously held by Dawn Ostroff, who in June left Condé for Spotify. The position also includes oversight of CNE’s TV and film business, which has previously included work with Netflix, Vice and Amazon.

“We had incredible interest in this role from highly accomplished candidates with backgrounds ranging from traditional television and film to digital pure plays, but Oren stood out because of his unique insight, ability to create addictive content, and innovative operational expertise,” Condé’s chief executive officer, Bob Sauerberg, wrote in a memo on the hiring.

Sauerberg, to whom Katzeff will report, added that he sees Katzeff as “the future of our video business.”

When Ostroff left six months ago, Sauerberg stressed CNE and video as key to the company’s future and noted that the division generates more than 1 billion unique video views per month. The company currently creates about 5,000 videos a year.

Katzeff does seem to have a background tailor-made for Condé’s ambitions around video — the company’s main area of investment and growth as it shifts from being a print publisher of magazines to a digital publisher for the Internet. Katzeff led video for Tastemade, which only launched in 2012 and boasts 250 million active monthly viewers with 3 billion video views per month, and where he executive produced a number of shows for Facebook Watch. Prior to Tastemade, he led marketing for ZEFR, which mainly trades in movie trailers and clips, and held various executive or management positions at humor site Cracked and Yahoo! Media.

Katzeff, who starts at Condé in two weeks, said he’s “excited to lead the team at such an inflection point for CNE’s growing video business.”

