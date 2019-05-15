Condé Nast has found another home for one of its magazines.

Brides has been purchased by Dotdash, a digital media company that operates as a subsidiary of IAC. The price was not disclosed.

“We’re excited to build on the historical excellence and incredible reputation of the Brides brand,” Neil Vogel, Dotdash ceo wrote in a memo. “Adding Brides to our portfolio of brands gives us a powerful platform to take on the wedding space and extends our ability to reach young women at key moments in their lives.”

Lisa Gooder, the magazine’s current executive director, is set to stay on in the new title of general manager, where she will continue to oversee the title’s strategy and content.

“We are thrilled that Brides has been acquired by a strong digital content leader who will help continue to grow the brand’s unique voice and loyal audience,” Gooder wrote in the memo.

However, the magazine is set to go all digital, with the last print issue to come out for August/September in the U.S. and September/October in the U.K.

“The future focus will be building the most comprehensive, inspiring, inclusive and trusted wedding content — for all types of weddings — online and across platforms,” DotDash wrote in a statement.

A representative of Condé declined to comment on the sale. The company also this week closed a deal to sell Golf Digest to TV network Discovery, which said it intends to keep the magazine alive in print for now. This means only W magazine is left for sale.

