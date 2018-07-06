NEW POINT OF VIEW: A consortium including Artémis, the investment arm of the Pinault family, has bought French society magazine Point de Vue from the Netherlands-based telecoms group Altice, it said in a statement on Friday. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The group, named Royalement Vôtre Editions, was founded and headed by Adélaïde de Clermont-Tonnerre, editor in chief of the magazine, and also includes television presenter Stéphane Bern, one of the country’s best-known royalty watchers, and investment firms IDI and Audacia.

Point de Vue has a weekly circulation of 184,000, up 5 percent in the first six months of the year, the group said, citing Circulation Audit Office figures. The weekly, which has a quarter of its readership outside France, plans to expand its overseas distribution and bolster its digital operations.

The magazine was founded in 1945 by three major figures of the French Resistance: Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, founder of Publicis Groupe; Lazare Rachline, one of the founders of the International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism, and General Edouard Corniglion-Molinier, an aviator, politician and movie producer.

Founded by French billionaire François Pinault in 1992, Artémis is the majority shareholder of the global luxury group Kering, led by François-Henri Pinault. It also owns the auction house Christie’s; several prestigious vineyards, including Château Latour; the luxury cruise specialist Ponant; the weekly Le Point, and the Stade Rennais Football Club, among other assets.

In addition, it holds minority stakes in the Giambattista Valli and Courrèges fashion houses.