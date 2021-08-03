After launching a furniture line, a wine brand and a perfume, Hearst Magazine’s Cosmopolitan is continuing to venture further away from traditional print revenues, which have been struggling across the whole media industry.

This time it’s launching a sunscreen and sunless tanning collection, CosmoSun by Cosmopolitan, in partnership with Devoted Creations in the U.S. and Europe. The cruelty-free, vegan and nut-free collection consists of five sunless tanning essentials and three sun care products, with prices ranging from $15 to $35.

“Cosmopolitan’s audience has always had a strong enthusiasm for outdoor fun and an equivalent level of attention to their skin’s health,” said Angela Kim, director of Hearst global licensing. “So we are pleased to finally present this line of sun care products. Especially now, with renewed eagerness in many countries to get outside and socialize with their loved ones, this partnership with Devoted Creation is timelier than ever.”

The deal was brokered by IMG, which also linked Cosmopolitan with California-based Guarachi Family Wine vineyards to last year launch Uncorked by Cosmo, a wine brand with four varietals.

In recent years a number of media brands have been tapping into the beauty market, estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars globally, as traditional print advertising revenue streams continue to struggle. This ranges from affiliate sales to beauty boxes, licensed products, pop-ups and even retail stores.

View Gallery Related Gallery Michael Kors Hamptons Party

Cosmopolitan previously teamed up with Luxe Brands to launch its Eau de Juice perfume in 2019 with four fragrances that were exclusively available in Ulta beauty, and has since expanded to Walmart and Kohl’s stores. It is also now available in Europe.

Elle, also owned by Hearst, launched a fragrance in 2019 through the Lagardère Group’s licensing deals, while a second fragrance, already available in Europe, is due to be released in the U.S. shortly. This is in addition to the brand’s hair products, including curling wands and flat irons. Elle Make Up, meanwhile, launched in 2018 in China and has expanded further into Asia. Most recently, Elle teamed with Verishop, the shopping platform founded by former chief strategy officer at Snap Inc. Imran Khan, with a curated beauty collection and four livestreamed beauty shopping events.

Elsewhere, InStyle has a lipstick line, while Allure magazine recently opened its first physical retail store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood through a licensing partnership with Stôur Group, in addition to its already successful beauty box.

For more, see:

Media’s Beauty Business Play

Hearst’s Michael Clinton Wants You to Think About Your Next Chapter in New Book

Elle Teams Up With Verishop for Custom Beauty Collection