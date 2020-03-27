Cosmopolitan has announced some changes it made to its beauty team before the coronavirus crisis escalated, forcing the magazine’s staff to work from home.

Among those beginning their new jobs remotely next week is new beauty director Julee Wilson. She was previously global beauty director at Essence and prior to that, held various editorial positions at HuffPost and Real Simple. Wilson replaces Carly Cardellino, who departed in January.

In her new role, she’ll be responsible for spearheading coverage across print, digital, social and creating new ways of reaching readers.

At the same time, Lauren Balsamo and Chloe Metzger have been promoted to deputy beauty directors. Balsamo, previously senior beauty editor, will manage the day-to-day of print beauty content, while Metzger will oversee digital beauty content. She was also previously a senior beauty editor at Cosmopolitan.

“Cosmo readers are big-time beauty buffs — one in every three beauty purchases in this country is made by a Cosmo reader,” Jessica Pels, editor in chief of Cosmopolitan, said. “So it’s important for us to be on the industry-leading cutting-edge for our beauty coverage, events, cross-platform projects, and experimental initiatives. Julee brings a ton of experience in innovation and creativity, plus a bright shiny energy, to the Cosmo team, and she’ll lead our beauty efforts to greater heights than ever.”