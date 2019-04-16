CLIMBING THE LADDER: Cosmopolitan U.K. has named Claire Hodgson editor in chief, overseeing the magazine’s print, digital and experiential arm.

Hodgson succeeds Farrah Storr, who was appointed last week as Elle U.K.’s new editor in chief. Hodgson joined the magazine in 2015 as digital editor and was promoted to digital editorial director last year.

“I have read Cosmopolitan since I was a teenager so to be made editor in chief is a dream come true. Cosmopolitan is all about uplifting, empowering and championing young women everywhere, spotlighting new voices and creating a sense of community. I am thrilled to be taking the helm at such an exciting time for Cosmopolitan and have the opportunity to work with such a talented team, who are just as obsessed with the brand as I am,” said Hodgson.

Since she joined, Hodgson has quadrupled the magazine’s digital audience to 15.7 million in January 2018 and grown Cosmopolitan’s social media following to over 5.2 million. She also launched the magazine’s Snapchat Discover channel in 2015.

Under her new position, she plans to continue growing the magazine’s digital following, and its events such as Cosmopolitan Career Summit and Cosmopolitan Influencer Awards.

“She has built Cosmopolitan’s digital proposition to be one of the most highly respected, inclusive and inspiring brands in the industry and she is the perfect person to lead Cosmopolitan’s further cross-platform brand alignment that will benefit both consumers and commercial partners,” said Jacqui Cave, managing director of Cosmopolitan U.K.

Combined circulation figures for Cosmopolitan in the July to December period of 2018 fell 20.6 percent. The decline was due to a price increase of the magazine’s print edition from one to two pounds, according to Hearst U.K.