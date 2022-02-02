CreativelyMade Begins Annual Grant Program for Creative Talent

Creatively, a job platform for creatives, is launching Creatively Made, an annual grant program that supports and elevates talent on Creatively through mentorship, connections and exclusive grants.

CreativelyMade will award grants of up to $5,000, mentorship and networking opportunities to selected creatives. Submissions will be accepted from Feb. 2 through March 2, with the winners revealed in mid-March.

With a surge in the creator economy, companies have been focused on hiring creative talent, and the demand for qualified, professional creatives is extremely high. In turn, the competition to find and secure qualified creative talent has also significantly increased. Creatively has found that demand for creatives has grown compared to both during and before the pandemic, according to research conducted by Creatively.

To apply, creatives must be a member of Creatively and upload their idea as a project and tag CreativelyMade as a collaborator on Creatively. The CreativelyMade landing page at Creatively.life/creativelymade will feature description, how to apply and latest submission timing and requirements. Following submission, creatives will be asked to answer a short survey.

Submissions will be reviewed and grants awarded by Ari Halper, global head of creative excellence at R/GA; Dollie S. Bishop, president of production and creative development at Black Effect Podcast Network, Charlamagne Tha God’s company; Kameron Mack, director of Original Content at Westbrook Media, and Megan Irminger, fashion model at NextModels.

Creatively, which was founded by Stacey Bendet, founder of Alice + Olivia, in May 2020, helps creatives find work. In just over a year, more than 250,000 creatives have signed for up Creatively, and more than 2,000 brands use the platform to discover and hire new talent.

Creatively’s community spans more than 200 disciplines and skills, including photography, film, fashion design, branding, illustrations, animation, CGI, app and web design, product development, interiors and architecture, NFT’s and emerging technology.

The platform is committed to help people of color who are often underserved. Two-thirds of the creatives on the job platform identify as people of color. Last year, Creatively joined with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to launch IMPACT, a multifaceted initiative to create opportunities for historically underrepresented communities in fashion and other areas.

Last year, Creatively started CreativelyPay, a first of its kind payment feature for creatives that removes the 30-day payment terms for eligible creatives and speeds up bank payments to same day. CreativelyPay is currently in beta, with a wider launch expected in the first quarter of this year.

