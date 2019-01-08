JOINING FORCES: DLX Paris is gearing up for growth: Cyril Cabellos is arriving at the Paris-based communications firm as partner and executive director, effective today, WWD has learned.

He joins founders Guillaume Delacroix and Wassim Saliba at the agency, whose clients include Matchesfashion.com, Sonia Rykiel, Shiseido and Zadig & Voltaire.

Cabellos, 36, previously served as global communications director at Boucheron, after joining parent company Kering as corporate content and image director in 2014. He has also held positions at Carven, Yves Saint Laurent under Stefano Pilati and Dior Homme under Hedi Slimane.

DLX has been ramping up its development since receiving funding last year from French public investment bank Bpifrance. It opened an office in New York in September with initial clients including Matchesfashion.com, Ganni and Rosie Assoulin.

Delacroix noted the agency had been shaped by a “diverse and complementary” group of individuals. “Cyril’s arrival at DLX Paris marks a new chapter for us. His experience will allow us to consolidate, develop and broaden our field of action,” he said in a statement.

Cabellos highlighted the public relation firm’s “new and unique” model, “with a spirit based on collective positivity. I am proud to be able to contribute to the writing of a new chapter for the agency, cultivating its specificities and bringing my experience and vision.”