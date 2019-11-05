PARIS — Lanvin is shaking up its Parisian team.

Cyril Cabellos has been named communications director of the French fashion brand, effective immediately.

He succeeds Sophie Boilley, who had been at the company since 2017.

Jean-Philippe Hecquet, chief executive officer of Lanvin, told WWD that Cabellos’ arrival “will complete a team of executives in sync with the new dynamic of the house, under the impulsion of Bruno Sialelli. Stabilizing and aligning our communication efforts will be key to accompany the strong development of the brand internationally.”

Before his appointment at Lanvin, Cabellos was executive director of p.r. agency DLX, which he joined in January and where he was also made partner.

Cabellos is no stranger to French fashion houses. The 37-year-old has held positions at Carven under Guillaume Henry, Yves Saint Laurent under Stefano Pilati and Dior Homme under Hedi Slimane. He also previously served as global communications director at Boucheron, after joining parent company Kering as corporate content and image director in 2014.

“I am very honored to join one of the most important and beautiful Parisian couture houses,” said Cabellos. “I am very impressed by the new chapter that Jean-Phillippe and Bruno are now writing, and thrilled to be part of this era beside them and the teams.”

In January, Lanvin appointed Bruno Sialelli artistic director, signaling a new direction for the historic French house, which was acquired by Fosun International in February 2018.