Dan Peres, the former longtime editor in chief of Condé Nast’s Details, is heading back to his business-to-business roots.

Advertising trade publication Ad Age has unveiled Peres as its new editor in chief, overseeing editorial across print, digital, social, video, podcasts and events. He will also work with Ad Age Studio 30, the company’s studio specializing in subscriber and custom content.

“I’m incredibly honored to be joining the team at Ad Age,” Peres said. “The brand and its journalists have always represented the gold standard, and I look forward to working with the talented editors and reporters to define what’s next for Ad Age. The publication has such a rich history, and I’m excited to be a part of its future.”

Peres was editor in chief of Details magazine for 15 years until it was shuttered by Condé in 2015, citing cost-cutting reasons. After that, he worked as a media consultant and had a brief stint as editor in chief of Gawker, which is owned by Bustle Digital Group. He was tapped to relaunch the site, but BDG ended up changing course and it is still dormant.

Peres also recently published a HarperCollins memoir “As Needed for Pain,” which shines a light on the first half of his 15-year-long Details reign, during which he had a 60-a-day opiod addiction that he concealed from everyone. He has been sober since.

He began his career at Fairchild men’s fashion trade DNR, before joining WWD and eventually becoming Paris bureau chief of its then-sister publication W.

Ad Age president and publisher Josh Golden said: “Dan is a remarkable talent. His history of creative ingenuity and cultural fluency will move Ad Age in promising new directions that connect directly with what our audience is seeking — knowledge and understanding with a hint of what is around the corner.”

Gold added that the appointment of Peres comes at a time when the advertising industry needs 90-year-old Ad Age’s “news and insights more than ever — our robust audience and subscriber growth has proven that.” He was no doubt referring to the recent drop off in advertising as firms cut marketing budgets amid the global pandemic.

Ad Age claims to have more than 61,000 print subscribers and 2 million-plus unique monthly users.