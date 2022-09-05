×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily:September 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Takes Men’s Spring 2023 Show to China’s Aranya Gold Coast

Eye

Inside Armani Beauty’s Star-Packed Dinner During Venice Film Festival

Business

Alexander Wang Receives Funding From Chinese Investors

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will Remain a Shareholder

Marks, a longtime PR executive, was a founder of the London PR firm ScienceMagic.Inc. Sources say he's working on a new project.

Daniel Marks, Julietta Dexter and David
Daniel Marks, Julietta Dexter and David Pemsel of ScienceMagic.Inc. Jermaine Francis, Courtesy

LONDON Daniel Marks has left the PR firm ScienceMagic.Inc, and industry sources say he’s working on a new project.

Partners Julietta Dexter, David Pemsel and Marks said in a brief statement that they mutually agreed that Marks would step down from the business in his role as chief engagement officer, partner and director.

Marks had been with ScienceMagic.Inc, and The Communications Store, the company that preceded it, for 20 years. He left on July 31.

Marks could not be reached for comment at press time.

Related Galleries

The statement said Marks will remain a shareholder in ScienceMagic.Inc “and will continue to support the business. ScienceMagic.Inc will also support Daniel” in his future business projects.

“ScienceMagic.Inc would like to thank Daniel for his unique and outstanding contribution to the business and to the industry. His elegance, kindness, attention to detail, as well as his overall care of his clients, his colleagues and industry partners, is his hallmark and no doubt Daniel will continue to be an important part of the industry and our community,” the statement said.

As reported, ScienceMagic.Inc was formed two years ago as a new-generation public relations, branding and marketing company that aimed to connect the dots between data science, storytelling and digital technology in a bid to speak to the next generation of consumers and shopping tribes.

Marks and Dexter of The Communications Store teamed with Pemsel on the venture.

TCS merged with immediate effect into ScienceMagic.Inc., which is based in London and New York.

Until then, TCS had been in business for more than 25 years.

In an interview in late 2020, Marks and Dexter said it was time to futureproof, and to consider new ways of communicating and building businesses at a time when consumers were buying directly from companies and forming communities around their favorite brands, celebrities, influencers and other individuals.

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Hot Summer Bags

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad