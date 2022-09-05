Daniel Marks Exits ScienceMagic.Inc, but Will Remain a Shareholder

LONDON — Daniel Marks has left the PR firm ScienceMagic.Inc, and industry sources say he’s working on a new project.

Partners Julietta Dexter, David Pemsel and Marks said in a brief statement that they mutually agreed that Marks would step down from the business in his role as chief engagement officer, partner and director.

Marks had been with ScienceMagic.Inc, and The Communications Store, the company that preceded it, for 20 years. He left on July 31.

Marks could not be reached for comment at press time.

The statement said Marks will remain a shareholder in ScienceMagic.Inc “and will continue to support the business. ScienceMagic.Inc will also support Daniel” in his future business projects.

“ScienceMagic.Inc would like to thank Daniel for his unique and outstanding contribution to the business and to the industry. His elegance, kindness, attention to detail, as well as his overall care of his clients, his colleagues and industry partners, is his hallmark and no doubt Daniel will continue to be an important part of the industry and our community,” the statement said.

As reported, ScienceMagic.Inc was formed two years ago as a new-generation public relations, branding and marketing company that aimed to connect the dots between data science, storytelling and digital technology in a bid to speak to the next generation of consumers and shopping tribes.

Marks and Dexter of The Communications Store teamed with Pemsel on the venture.

TCS merged with immediate effect into ScienceMagic.Inc., which is based in London and New York.

Until then, TCS had been in business for more than 25 years.

In an interview in late 2020, Marks and Dexter said it was time to futureproof, and to consider new ways of communicating and building businesses at a time when consumers were buying directly from companies and forming communities around their favorite brands, celebrities, influencers and other individuals.