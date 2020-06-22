Danielle Bernstein is launching an initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity among the global influencer community.

The Global Creators Community is a digital content platform curating resources available for free to influencers worldwide. The GCC launches with a web site and Thought Leadership Board comprised of 13 of the industry’s most prominent voices. Members of the board include Karen Wazen, Xenia Adonts, Helena Bordon, Caro Daur, Marianna Hewitt, Julie Sariñana, Rocky Barnes, Nicolette Mason, Gabi Fresh, Chrissy Rutherford, Joey Zauzig, Moti Ankari and Melissa Wood.

In an interview with WWD, Bernstein said she formed the GCC after conducting a survey among users of Moe Assist, the influencer project management and payments tool she launched in 2019.

“We learned that over 95 percent of our customers and the creators were seeking a dedicated community for this industry,” Bernstein said. “Community building has become so much more important, especially during this time, but we were already working on this concept before [the pandemic] started. Our mind-set is that our business revolves around helping influencers. First, that was a technology and now, it’s a digital community.”

The influencer industry is currently experiencing a racial reckoning in the midst of the first global pandemic in modern memory. The coronavirus initially sent the multibillion-dollar influencer industry into a downturn, as companies and brands slashed advertising budgets. Now, as protests against police brutality and racism take place worldwide, Instagram has sprouted a number of accounts exposing a widespread pay disparity among Black and white content creators.

One of the GCC’s eight core objectives is to “build an inclusive and diverse network of creators, agents, brands and organizations.” Bernstein said she aims to make the Thought Leadership Board more diverse, as the board is meant to be ever-growing in number.

“I’ve always branded myself as the business voice of the influencer industry and I’ve been leaning into that now more than ever,” Bernstein said, adding that her WeWoreWhat clothing launches during the pandemic have incorporated give-back initiatives. “Obviously, not everybody is doing the right thing during this time. I’ve been trying to be a role model in our space to motivate other influencers to give back in ways that just make sense and are the right thing to do with a platform so large.”

