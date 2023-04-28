Launchmetrics Expands Into Homewares and Sportswear

PARIS — Launchmetrics, the data research and insights company for fashion, luxury and beauty, is adding two categories to its portfolio: homewares and sportswear.

“These are the two sectors where we see very strong potential in the next few years,” Michael Jais, chief executive officer of Launchmetrics, told WWD. “Homeware is the new beauty.”

Jais forecasts that by expanding into these areas, Launchmetrics will double its pool of potential clients.

The company expects revenues to increase by more than 20 percent in 2023 through a mix of organic growth and acquisitions. In 2022, Launchmetrics met its target of posting revenues of more than $50 million and turned profitable, with a customer base of more than 1,200 companies.

Jais became aware of the growth opportunities in the home decor segment last year following the company’s acquisition of media planning firm DMR Group, its biggest competitor, which had around 100 clients in the sector.

He noted that interior design functions in a similar way to fashion, with seasonal product launches and collaborations that are strong drivers of brand value. And as more fashion executives move into the field, the synergies are bound to increase.

“There are at least 200, 300 significant players in the interior design sector,” he said. “And on top of that, a large proportion of our customers in fashion are asking us to extend our services to the design area.”

Meanwhile, the global sportswear market is expected to grow by 8 to 10 percent a year up to 2025, he noted, quoting a report by management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

The category accounted for more than $5 billion in media impact value in 2022, according to Launchmetrics. The measure, based on a proprietary algorithm, estimates the value of coverage across social networks and in the media.

Breaking down the data, more than $2.7 billion was generated around the categories of “athleisure and fitness” within its core fashion/luxury brand panel. The sneakers category represented around 40 percent of that MIV. Meanwhile, the sportswear brand panel generated upward of $2.4 billion in MIV last year.

In order to serve sportswear brands and luxury labels, Launchmetrics will expand its monitoring to athletes, particularly in the run-up to the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. Cristiano Ronaldo is the most popular individual on Instagram, with 579 million followers.

“We’re talking about 2,000 to 3,000 people who are celebrities. Until now, we tracked the celebrities on the runway: actors, singers and so forth,” said Jais. “At the end of the day, our logic is to ask, who is influencing the final consumer, regardless of what they’re buying?”

In light of recent financial market turbulence, Launchmetrics has put its plans for an initial public offering on hold, but it’s still on the lookout for acquisitions, particularly in the technology and data sectors. “We already have a strong presence in fashion and luxury, so we’re looking at companies that have a footprint in beauty, sports and homewares,” he said.