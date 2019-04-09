David Hasselhoff has traded his red “Baywatch” lifeguard trunks for a colorful polka-dot version in his first ad campaign for Happy Socks.

The Swedish brand, which expanded into men’s swimwear in 2018, has turned to the actor to promote the range for this year through still images and a video titled “The Hoff’s Day Off.” In the video, the actor is shown slipping out of a pair of red swim trunks and into a polka-dot pair while trying out operatic vocal cord training, high karate kicks, washing his red sports car and lounging in a floaty in the pool.

Hasselhoff said the Happy Socks team called him about appearing in its ads and he was “intrigued.” Then a week later, he was in Selfridges in London and saw a Christmas tree made entirely of Happy Socks. “It knocked my socks off,” he said. “I loved the quirkiness of it all, so I called and said I’m in.”

Hasselhoff said the brand’s “wacky prints felt like a natural fit” and his favorite was the model with the dots, although all the brand’s bright colors and loud prints are “Hoffsome,” he said.

“I’ve spent a lot of time at the beach — being in the sun and by the water is home to me. Happy Socks is like a day at the beach.”

This summer also marks the brand’s entry into women’s swimsuits and accessories such as sandals, beach towels and a pool ring.

The video and still images will be posted on the Happy Socks web site and used on all its social media channels.