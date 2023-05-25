×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Pop Culture

Cannes Film Festival 2023 Was the Year of Sheer and See-through Dresses

Dazed Club Goes National With First Stop in Manchester

The networking arm of the fashion publisher will then head for Glasgow and Liverpool. A dedicated space and an app will launch later this year.

Dazd Club event
Dazd Club event. Courtesy of Dazed

Dazed Club, a membership offering introduced last year by the London-based fashion publisher Dazed Media, will host its first event outside of London in Manchester on Tuesday, in partnership with Mubi.

Running from noon to evening, Dazed Club Live in Manchester will feature a filmmaking salon with murder mystery film “Medusa Deluxe” director Thomas Hardman, a magazine panel discussion with staff working at different positions at Dazed, and a screening of “Medusa Deluxe,” with networking opportunities throughout the day for people between the ages of 18 and 24.

According to Jack Sunnucks, Dazed Club’s creative director and former global editorial director at i-D, following Manchester, Dazed Club’s national tour will head for Glasgow and Liverpool. A new dedicated events space and an app for its community will be revealed later this year as well.

“While growth has been focused in London where our headquarters is, and where we host most of our events, feedback from young people has been to put on more events outside of London,” he added.

Dazed Club event in London
Dazed Club event in London. Courtesy of Dazed

With more than 50 events held in 2022, Sunnucks said Dazed Club has provided more than 3,000 members a platform to “hear from people at Dazed, industry experts, and most importantly meet one another.”

The app under development will also tie into Dazed Club members’ career demands, as it’s being billed as a global online space where “young people wanting to break into the creative industries can exchange ideas and projects alongside gaining exclusive access to events and articles and advice and mentorship.”

Dazed Club also serves as a talent pool for Dazed Media itself.

“Every job description goes to the Dazed Club members first. We now have three full-time employees at Dazed Media who have been hired from Dazed Club, working as a marketing assistant for Dazed, a product lead for Dazed Club, and a social media assistant at Nowness,” Sunnucks revealed.

