Dazed Champions Rising Fashion Photographers With Spring Issue

The spring 2023 issue of Dazed turned the table and put some of the most celebrated rising fashion photographers on the cover.

Shot by Paolo Roversi in black and white, and styled by Ib Kamara, the cover story “Shooting Stars” features Rafael Pavarotti, Lea Colombo, Campbell Addy, Hugo Comte, Renell Medrano, Gabriel Moses, Malick Bodian, Nadine Ijewere, Clara Belleville, Justin French, Thibaut Grevet, Brent McKeever, and Will Scarborough.

Kacion Mayers, editorial director of Dazed, said it’s important to document this new school of cross-disciplinary photographers who have come to define a shifting medium and celebrate them as a whole.

“From Thibaut Grevet celebrating the power and scope of the natural world to Campbell Addy revolutionizing diversity in casting and Rafael Pavarotti encouraging mindfulness and connectivity on set, and Lea Colombo using sculpture and installation alongside her photographic practice to explore the contours and complexities of the human body, photographers, for me, feel more like journalists, writers, or painters than solely image-makers. They use their own stories to tell expansive fashion narratives that actually say something about the world and where it might be going,” Mayers commented.

Rafael Pavarotti Courtesy/Paolo Roversi

With regard to picking maestro Roversi to capture this group of talents, Mayers believed it was “important to use the lens of a legend whose own work has been so strikingly timeless and defining.”

“Roversi has such vigor and energy that gives this story such weight. It became a moment in time and one for history because of his lens — it’s so definitive of an era. We’ll be able to look back at this with such vivid memories of the times, which is always so important for everything we do.”

Other stars appearing on the covers of the issue include American singer Azealia Banks; rapper Ice Spice; Clint, founder of fashion label Corteiz; climate campaigners of Just Stop Oil; model Sophia Dawiyé shot in Senegal, and trans rights advocate Zaya Wade, one of basketball superstar Dwyane Wade’s children.