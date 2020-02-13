FASHION SCHOOL: Dazed Media wants to engage its younger community with its latest initiative, Dazed Academy, a monthly program of talks and workshops at its headquarters on The Strand starting in March.

“At a time when arts education is being cut and community spaces are diminishing, creating physical spaces for young people to learn how to create, collaborate, exchange, discover, share and work is more important than ever,” said Isabella Burley, editor in chief of Dazed.

For Burley, The Academy will help the next generation find their footing and educate them on the different career paths available in the industry. Workshops held by Dazed will be devoted to writing, Instagram accounts and book publishing. They are to be taught by different Dazed editors.

The workshops, which are free and open to the public, will also be complemented with a podcast and video series set to launch later in the year.

“Giving a platform to the next generation of creative thinkers and image makers has always been at the core of Dazed. The Dazed Academy will allow us to open that dialogue even further,” said Burley, who has also been in the process of refreshing the publication’s look and adding senior staff, including Emma Wyman as the title’s new fashion director.

“Over the last decade, ‘traditional’ roles in fashion no longer exist, and in turn, they’ve paved the way for more progressive and unconventional positions. I really hope we can be part of breaking down the walls between the inner workings of a publishing house and inspire a new generation to what impact they can make culturally and beyond,” she added.