Dazed Media Debuts New Membership Club

LONDON — Dazed Media is gearing up to launch Dazed Club, a new membership offering set to kick off in early 2022. Aimed at the publication’s younger audience, aged 18 to 24, it will give members access to its archives, events, exclusive newsletters, brand competitions, mentoring and networking opportunities.

Leading the new branch of the business will be Jack Sunnucks, who has been named creative director and will oversee both the strategic and creative outputs of the Club.

“Coming off Dazed’s 30th anniversary, it’s a great time to harness that energy for Dazed Club. As creative director I’m excited to speak to our audience in new and engaging ways, and hopefully bring them into the Dazed family, too,” said Sunnucks, who was the global editorial director of i-D for the last four years. He has also worked with Love magazine, Wall Street Journal and New York label Vaquera.

Sunnucks will work alongside Kanerva Lehtonen, who is joining as Dazed Club’s memberships marketing manager and tasked with overseeing membership relations and communications. She is joining from the Institute of Contemporary Arts, where she looked after memberships for five years.

“The launch of Dazed Club radically redefines the relationship between audience and media for this new era of Dazed. Through an always-on membership program, Dazed will accelerate young creators’ ambitions and ideas and become the launch pad for a new era of creative rule breakers,” said Jefferson Hack, chief executive officer and cofounder of Dazed Media.