Debi Chirichella, who was appointed interim president of Hearst Magazines following the ousting of Troy Young, must have impressed executives — she’s just been given the job permanently.

Chirichella stepped into the role on an interim basis in July, immediately after Young’s exit amid accusations of inappropriate behavior toward female coworkers, as first reported by The New York Times.

Before becoming interim president, Chirichella was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Hearst, which publishes Elle, Esquire, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. She joined the company in 2011 as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Hearst, Chirichella was chief operating officer at Hearst’s rival Condé Nast beginning in 2008 and took on the same responsibility at Fairchild Fashion Group, which then owned WWD, a year later until 2011.

“Debi has been a key part of our magazine company leadership team for almost a decade and has a very strong command of all aspects of this business,” said chief executive officer Steven R. Swartz. “She has expertly led the division over the past several months, and we are confident in the future as Debi and her team continue to build on the legacy of our great brands around the world.”

Chirichella added: “This is an important moment in our culture and in our industry, and I am honored to lead our remarkable teams at this time of transformation. With the strength of our beloved brands and the imagination and insight of the many people who power them in every form, we are on a positive path with our eyes toward the future.”

