Delvaux’s New Face, Style Star Pete Davidson

MAKING WAVES: French actress Gaïa Weiss, who surely must have donned many corseted and panniered costumes for her role as Madame du Barry in the forthcoming television series “Marie Antoinette,” could let her hair down as the face of Delvaux’s summer campaign.

It puts the spotlight on the Belgian brand’s new Canvas Story, a range of summery bags and totes melding natural canvas and Sahara leather accents, including a D-shaped patch. Weiss carries them with her as she soaks up the sun, lounges in the shade, and strolls by the seaside with her male companion in a glamorous Riviera setting.

Gaïa Weiss in the Delvaux campaign. Quentin Saunier

Quentin Saunier shot the campaign at La Réserve de Beaulieu, and in Villefranche-sur-Mer. Prices for the canvas line range from 500 euros for a pouch up to 4,200 euros for a Brilliant PM bag.

Weiss, who has 284,000 followers on Instagram, has appeared in such films as “Judy,” “The Bunker” and “Shepherd” and TV series including “Vikings,” “Outlander” and “Medici.” She has also been associated with brands including Tod’s and Persol. — MILES SOCHA

PETE DAVIDSON, STYLE STAR: Pete Davidson is furthering his modeling career with a new campaign.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian is the face of H&M’s new menswear campaign, which is meant to “capture the fresh energy of men’s fashion, such as the freedom of expression and self-confidence in personal style.”

“Collaborating on this campaign was a great experience,” Davidson said in a statement. “We had a lot of fun creating the photos and content. The clothes are comfortable and feel great to wear, which is what I love about H&M.”

Davidson appears in the campaign wearing pieces from H&M’s current and previous menswear collections. By leveraging the brand’s previous collections for the campaign, H&M is aiming to “encourage men around the world to enjoy what they already own, buy vintage and add new pieces that matter from H&M’s menswear collections.”

Pete Davidson for H&M Courtesy of H&M

“We are thrilled that Pete Davidson is the face of our new menswear campaign,” said Henrik Nordvall, global business unit director for menswear at H&M, in a statement. “Pete encapsulates everything H&M loves about the new menswear mood, with his self-confidence and play with personal style. He is so relatable, inspiring guys around the world to create the moment with their look themselves.”

Davidson’s H&M campaign is just the latest project for the comedian in the fashion world. Last December, Davidson was tapped by Calvin Klein to take over the brand’s Instagram account, where he shared photos of himself wearing the brand’s pieces and appeared in an Instagram Live with musician Machine Gun Kelly, where they showed off their Calvin Klein briefs.

The comedian has also appeared in fall 2021 campaigns for Rowing Blazers — modeling alongside fellow comedian Ziwe — and for Moose Knuckles, where he appeared with models Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah. — LAYLA ILCHI