Departures magazine is bringing in a new leader for its fashion coverage.

Alessandra Codinha has been named the magazine’s new style director, starting next week. She’s coming straight from five years at Vogue, where she was most recently the online culture editor, with earlier stints at Harper’s Bazaar and WWD. Codinha succeeds Jason Sheeler, who spent about three years in the role and will continue to contribute to the magazine on a freelance basis, having recently relocated to San Francisco.

Jeffries Blackerby, editor in chief since 2017, said Codinha will be focused on the story side of fashion in Departures, but will work closely with fashion director Melissa Martin, who will continue to lead the market side.

While the magazine, formerly part of Time Inc. and one of the handful of titles that Meredith acquired and decided to keep, now publishes seven times a year (there are also typically two special design issues) and goes out to only holders of American Express platinum cards, the fashion coverage is set to widen its scope.

“So much of the storytelling that we do around fashion is related to a kind of overall lifestyle, to an idea of how it fits into what our audience is interested in and how it intersects with their lives,” Blackerby said. “Alessandra’s experience and what she’s been doing at Vogue, overseeing travel and art and culture and even politics, she had a wider ranging purview and she’ll have a wider purview here.

“Jason was such a polymath and came from Entertainment Weekly and Glamour and also a wide range of other experiences and has such a wide range of interests and I think Alessandra is very much that, too,” Blackerby added.

The magazine is benefiting from a boost in luxury advertising, which Meredith said is up 3 percent at Departures for the first quarter.



As for Codinha, she’s looking forward “the chance to apply everything that I’ve learned during the past five incredible years at Vogue to Departures.”



Over at Vogue, which has slimmed down its masthead through a mix of attrition and cuts in recent years as Condé Nast works to drastically reduce costs and return to profitability, the search is on for a replacement online culture editor.

For More, See:

Thrive Global Nabs Refinery29 Executive for Partnership Push

Harper’s Bazaar Kicks Off First Podcast With Olivia Wilde as Host

Town & Country’s Creative Lead Exits