Diesel’s New Advertising Campaign Is All in the D-Tails

MILAN — It took a village to create Diesel’s latest advertising campaign — quite literally.

In sync with its playful attitude, the brand offered a denim-clad and irreverent take on the “Where’s Waldo?” series by involving models and hundreds of its staff members in the fall 2023 shoot, which was staged at Breganze, the town in Italy’s Veneto region where the company is headquartered.

As result, characters, objects and the denim specialist’s pre-fall and fall 2023 collections mingle in the densely packed scenes envisioned by creative director Glenn Martens and realized with the help of photographer Johnny Dufort and art director Chris Simmonds.

Each of the six color images that make up the “Find the D” campaign focuses on a group of models surrounded by the company’s staff, including a cameo of Renzo Rosso, founder of the brand and its parent company OTB. (Spoiler alert: he’s on a red motorbike, no less.)

The Diesel fall 2023 advertising campaign. Courtesy of Diesel

Cropped and reassembled to heighten the surreal effect of the pictures, the plethora of characters aims to evoke the democratic nature of the brand and comprises models and staff dressed as players of the L.R. Vicenza football club, which is also owned by Rosso; firefighters; kissing sailors; astronauts; ravers; boxers, and climbers, among many others.

To keep building on the label’s momentum and further engage with its audience, the campaign will be flanked by an interactive game that will unfold over the course of two months. Starting Sept. 5, clients and fans will have the opportunity to play with Diesel and win branded prizes upon registering on the dedicated website dieselfw23contest.com.

In particular, each week players will be tasked with finding a specific hidden object within a zoomable image. Those who successfully find the solution will be entered into a drawing to win products such as a 1DR bag, an Oval D belt skirt, caps, sneakers, sunglasses, watches, jewelry, Diesel sex toys, tech accessories and fragrances.

The Diesel fall 2023 advertising campaign. Courtesy of Diesel

The company is not new to this inclusive approach and activations. As reported, next month Diesel will once again open the doors of its upcoming runway show on Sept. 20, during Milan Fashion Week. Through an online registration process opening on Sept. 6 on diesel.com, anyone will be able to access tickets to attend the show live on a first come, first serve basis.

The move aims to repeat the successful format first experimented with last year, when it attracted thousands of attendees to the event. Different from its usual lunchtime slot, this season Diesel will stage its spring 2024 coed show at 9 p.m. CET at the Scalo Farini location.