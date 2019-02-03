MILAN — Diesel’s penchant for tongue-in-cheek communication is addressing the influencers’ world, with the brand provocatively celebrating followers and their ordinary lives — rather than Instagram stars.

For its spring 2019 ad campaign breaking internationally on Monday, the label has tapped a cast of talents along with ordinary people to appear in a series of pictures and short videos, which look at today’s social media related habits from a new, upturned perspective.

The cast includes Jennifer Grace of @thenativefox, a blonde Southern Californian creative director, self-portrait photographer (selfies abound on her Instagram feed) and model with 962,000 followers; beauty guru and founder of the KNC Beauty brand Kristen Noel Crawley championed by her 337,000 fans on the platform; Tokyo-based twin models and influencers Amixxa and Ayaxxa Miaya, who have been stealing the front row scene at international fashion weeks with their fuchsia-hued bob hairdos and flamboyant outfits; Elias Riadi, a British Instagrammer, who hosts the YouTube series PAQ covering men’s fashion and streetwear, and Bloody Osiris, a 23-year-old Harlem native, who counts Kanye West and Off-White’s Virgil Abloh among his pals.

Flanked by the headline “be a follower,” the campaign aims to mock jarring and strange situations influencers often find themselves in, as opposed to the more relaxed attitude of people clad in Diesel denim outfits.

In one short clip, Amixxa and Ayaxxa Miaya are seen having a hard time finding the perfect lighting to shoot their dishes; conversely, a young couple seated at a diner is portrayed enjoying their burgers and fries without caring for Instagrammable pictures to snap. In a second video, Riadi clumsily undresses her influencer partner, who sports lace-up heeled booties, while a couple wearing Diesel denim shirts and underwear can easily get rid of their outfits and have fun in a car.

The campaign, conceived in partnership with creative agency Publicis Italy, also includes a series of images created by Toiletpaper’s Pierpaolo Ferrari and Maurizio Cattelan.

As of late, Diesel has been refreshing its irreverent campaigns each season. Last November, a holiday video campaign comprised ironic short clips mocking awkward gifting situations, while in July Renzo Rosso showed up at the Maison Margiela Artisanal show wearing a T-shirt that said “Haute Couture” — only with the “u” crossed out so it read “Hate Couture,” addressing social media’s trolling and haters’ culture.