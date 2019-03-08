VIRTUAL VISION: Dior is venturing further into augmented reality with the launch of a new filter on Instagram, one of the first fashion brands to have access to the new technology developed by Instagram and U.K.-based visual effects and creative content studio The Mill.

The experience, available through Instagram’s Stories function, allows users to try on virtual versions of the label’s DiorSoLight sunglasses or double headbands marked “Christian Dior J’Adior.” The filter features abstract motifs from Dior’s dance-inspired spring 2019 collection, and the accessories also show up as background motifs in an animated kaleidoscope background different for each user, as it is based on user environment.

Interactive and customizable, the filter marks a step toward a more user-centered social media dialogue. “Augmented reality is a key topic for the luxury sector that is revolutionizing the communications strategy of the major fashion houses,” said Morin Oluwole, global head of luxury at Instagram.

Launched on the day of the Dior fall 2019 show in Paris on Feb. 26, the filter racked up more than 2.6 million impressions in the first week of its existence: From Feb. 26 to March 5, a total of 2,216,802 Instagram users saw the filter, either in Dior’s Instagram Stories or via other users — models Karlie Kloss and Natalia Vodianova both shared their AR experiments on their personal accounts — and 446,127 Instagram users tried it out themselves.

The house is aware custom AR filters are a way to “boost traction:” “In order to access the filter, users need to either follow the brand on Instagram or visit their profile to try it out,” Dior said. “The filter can also be tried by someone who sees a friend using it on Instagram Stories, which means Instagram AR filters are basically designed to go viral. They represent a huge growth opportunity.”

It’s the brand’s second experiment with AR: Last September, Dior launched an augmented reality filter on for its DiorColorQuake sunglasses.