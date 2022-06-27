Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall Campaign

Dior tapped Brigitte Niedermair for the ads, inspired by a work of art by Mariella Bettineschi.

The Dior fall 2022 ready-to-wear campaign.
The Dior fall 2022 ready-to-wear campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

PORTRAIT GALLERY: Dior’s fall campaign is inspired by the backdrop of its runway show in Paris, an art work by Mariella Bettineschi titled “The Next Era.”

In the photographs by Brigitte Niedermair, models echo poses borrowed from the gallery of historic female portraits that forms the basis of Bettineschi’s work, which questions the gaze that has conditioned women throughout the ages.

The Dior fall 2022 ready-to-wear campaign.
The Dior fall 2022 ready-to-wear campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

Sofia Steinberg, Maryel Uchida, Philyne Mercedes and América González appear against a stylized red backdrop in the images, like figures in a cabinet of curiosities. Steinberg wears a Bar jacket with a padded lining developed in collaboration with D-Air Lab, a start-up that produces protective gear.

“These images that symbolize power, strength and passion stand as an ode to Dior’s inventiveness, linking past, present and future,” the brand said in a statement.

The Dior fall 2022 ready-to-wear campaign.
The Dior fall 2022 ready-to-wear campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

Featured accessories include the Dior Bobby, Lady Dior and Lady D-Joy bags. The campaign was art directed by Niedermair, who also directed the accompanying film. It was styled by Elin Svahn, with Peter Philips in charge of makeup and Damien Boissinot doing hair.  

Since taking over as artistic director of women’s collections at Dior in 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri has made it a rule to work with female photographers. The resulting images were sampled in “Her Dior: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s New Voice,” a book published by Rizzoli New York last year.

Niedermair recently shot the French luxury house’s spring 2022 and fall 2021 campaigns.

SEE ALSO: 

Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri Goes High-tech for Fall

Dior Channels Pop Art Vibes With Spring Campaign

New Dior Book Celebrates the Female Gaze

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Hot Summer Bags

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Dior Channels Historic Portraits With Fall

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad