Dior Sets Cruise Campaign Inside Seville Palace

OLÉ: Dior tapped photographer Laura Sciacovelli to showcase its cruise 2023 collection in a print campaign launching Saturday. Through a hazy light, models pose against the columns and ornately tiled interiors of a Sevillian palace, highlighting Maria Grazia Chiuri’s chosen Andalusian theme for the collection.

“The looks embody the passionate dialogue between the excellence of Dior’s ateliers and the wealth of Andalusian craftsmanship,” the brand stated.

Looks featuring layers of taffeta and lace are mixed with sportswear and equestrian references that nod to dancer Carmen Amaya, who revolutionized flamenco in the 1950s by performing in men’s clothes. Known as La Capitana, Amaya was a key inspiration for Chiuri’s collection, which was unveiled in Seville in June.

The campaign images showcase Dior classics like the Lady Dior bag and the Bar jacket, seen in ornately embroidered versions, while the Saddle bag features a traditional Andalusian leatherwork technique used in saddlery. Other Spanish symbols include shawls, mantilla veils and gloves, as well as lace fans featuring the brand’s signature.

With art direction for the campaign from Fabien Baron, models Maryel Uchida, Chai Maximus, Yunseo Cho, Freja Rothmann, Greta Bultmann, Miriam Sanchez, Eden Joi and Raynara Negrine were styled by Elin Svahn, with makeup from Peter Philips and hair by Guido.