SMOKE AND GLASS: For his fall advertising campaign, Dior men’s wear designer Kim Jones reprised a key element of his runway show: a glass cube filled with billowing smoke.

It created a striking backdrop for the images photographed by Steven Meisel, which are set to break in the British edition of Esquire magazine on Aug. 13. The brand said the compositions were designed to evoke Dutch Master paintings.

“I loved the show we did to celebrate Judy Blame and wanted to highlight the couture aspects of the collection by re-creating the set for the shoot,” Jones said in a statement.

Models Lucas El Bali, Ludwig Wilsdorff, Patrick Waldron, Thatcher Thornton, Malick Bodian, Otto Nahmmacher and Jecardi Sykes wore outfits inspired by Blame, the British stylist, jeweler and art director, who died in 2018.

The shoot was art directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styled by Melanie Ward. Pat MacGrath did the makeup and Guido Palau the hair.