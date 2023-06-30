Dior Channels Rebellious Heroines With Fall Campaign

REBEL YELL: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall collection for Dior was a mostly monochrome affair, but for the advertising campaign, Brigitte Niedermair bathed models in a halo of color. Ana Oliveira, Maryel Uchida, Florencia Mayer, Sophia Lisboa and Abeny Nhial are outlined in luminous green, blue or pink in the images.

Chiuri was inspired by the ’50s — the heyday of founder Christian Dior that remains the bedrock of the luxury brand’s communications strategy.

But rather than rehashing archival designs, the designer delved into the stories of three heroines who shaped the post-war years in Paris. Dior’s sister Catherine, a French Resistance fighter during World War II, and singers Édith Piaf and Juliette Gréco inspired a lineup that had more than a touch of beatnik about it.

The Dior fall 2023 ready-to-wear campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

Lisboa channeled an androgynous vibe in a crinkled men’s shirt and tie paired with baggy jeans, while Oliveira projected retro chic in a black moiré effect trench coat with a draped shawl collar. Accessories included the Dior Key and Dior Toujours handbags.

Niedermair provided the creative direction for the campaign, set to break in print on Saturday. It was styled by Elin Svahn, with Peter Philips in charge of makeup and Olivier Schawalder doing hair. The sets were designed by Alexander Bock, a regular collaborator of the house.

Niedermair’s decade-long relationship with Dior was the subject of a coffee-table book published by Rizzoli New York last year. “Photographie: Christian Dior by Brigitte Niedermair” featured her elegantly sparse images of Chiuri’s designs alongside her forensic take on the French fashion house’s archives.