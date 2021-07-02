THROUGH A LENS DARKLY: Dior has tapped photographer Elizaveta Porodina to shoot its fall women’s advertising campaign, inspired by the fairytale atmosphere of artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection.

Porodina, who originally trained as a clinical psychologist, is known for her use of intense color and atmospheric lighting that blur the boundary between photography and painting.

Working with a palette of amber, orange and red, the Russian-born photographer spotlights models Sofia Steinberg, Sade van der Hoeven, Maryel Uchida and Essoye Mombot in the season’s rose and leopard-printed looks, accessorized with Lady Dior and Dior Book Tote bags.

“Through these graphic metamorphoses a singular, contemporary femininity emerges, more liberated than ever,” the house said in a statement.

The campaign was art directed by Fabien Baron, who also shot the collection film at Versailles, and styled by Elin Svahn. Peter Philips did the makeup, and Damien Boissinot the hair.

Since taking over as artistic director of women’s collections at Dior in 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri has made it a rule to work with female photographers. The resulting images were sampled in “Her Dior: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s New Voice,” a book published by Rizzoli New York earlier this year.

