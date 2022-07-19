EXCLUSIVE: Dior Reprises Cinematic Paris Setting for Fall Men’s Campaign

PARIS PARIS: For its fall men’s campaign, Dior recreated the set of its runway show, a replica of the Alexandre III bridge, as a painted backdrop in sepia and blue.

It made for a cinematic setting for Rafael Pavarotti’s photographs showcasing the designs of Kim Jones, artistic director of menswear at the French fashion house. The idealized version of Paris was part of the designer’s tribute to founder Christian Dior on the house’s 75th anniversary.

“I really love the colors of this campaign, a perfect reflection of the spirit of Paris and the love of fashion. It’s a masculine and luxurious collection, like an echo to Christian Dior,” Jones said in a statement.

The Dior fall 2022 men’s advertising campaign. Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior

The images feature models Alex Khristenko, Indiana Van’t Slot, Jie Zheng, Suma Nicolau and Viktor Krohm in a mix of tailoring and sportswear rife with the house’s codes, from “cannage” quilting to leopard prints. The house’s signature Bar jacket is the basis for a long coat or a black leather version.

“I wanted to do a conversation with Christian Dior as the ultimate collaboration,” Jones told WWD at the time of the show. The creative director recently switched gears after three years of partnerships with leading contemporary artists.

Accessories include a Saddle bag transformed into a holder for a bouquet of pink roses, and Dior’s eagerly awaited collaboration with Birkenstock on sandals. Several looks are topped off with minimalist versions of berets designed by Stephen Jones, who is celebrating 25 years at the house and who Jones brought out for the final bow at the January show.

The campaign, set to break in print on Wednesday, was art-directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styled by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming. Peter Philips did the makeup and Guido the hair.