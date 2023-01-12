×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Dies at 56

Beauty

P&G Beauty Acquires Mielle Organics

Dior Says It With Flowers in Verdant Men’s Spring Campaign

Rafael Pavarotti shot the images against a lush backdrop designed to evoke an English garden.

The Dior spring 2023 men's advertising campaign.
The Dior spring 2023 men's advertising campaign. Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior

SAY IT WITH FLOWERS: Dior wowed guests by presenting its spring 2023 men’s show on a garden set dotted with 19,000 plants. The set for the accompanying advertising campaign was equally verdant, with models posing against a lush backdrop of wild flowers designed to evoke an English garden.

Photographer Rafael Pavarotti lensed the images, which showcase the collection conceived by Kim Jones, artistic director of menswear, as a conversation between the house’s founder, Christian Dior, and British painter Duncan Grant, a member of the Bloomsbury Group whose artwork was featured on some of the clothes.

Models Godwin Alwell Okereuku, Dara Gueye, Yang Hao, Robin Avignon and Indiana Van’t Slot pose in a mix of elegant tailoring and outdoorsy pieces inspired by gardening and hiking.

Related Galleries

The Dior spring 2023 men's advertising campaign.
The Dior spring 2023 men’s advertising campaign. Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior

This season’s version of the brand’s signature Oblique Suit features a detachable lapel shaped like a sleeve, while a cowl-necked top is printed with one of Grant’s paintings.

Accessories include items developed in collaboration with Mystery Ranch, which bills itself as the maker of “the best load-bearing equipment in the world.” Among them are a utilitarian version of the Saddle bag, and Dior Gallagator backpacks with water-repellent covers and hoods.

The house’s trademark cannage pattern appears on everything from wide-brimmed hats designed by Stephen Jones, inspired by the straw hat that Grant wore to paint, to futuristic Dior Warp sandals made from a single piece of recycled rubber.

The campaign, set to break in print on Sunday, was art-directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styled by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming. Peter Philips did the makeup and Benjamin Muller the hair.

The Dior spring 2023 men's advertising campaign.
The Dior spring 2023 men’s advertising campaign. Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dior Says It With Flowers in Spring Men's Advertising Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad