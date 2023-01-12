Dior Says It With Flowers in Verdant Men’s Spring Campaign

SAY IT WITH FLOWERS: Dior wowed guests by presenting its spring 2023 men’s show on a garden set dotted with 19,000 plants. The set for the accompanying advertising campaign was equally verdant, with models posing against a lush backdrop of wild flowers designed to evoke an English garden.

Photographer Rafael Pavarotti lensed the images, which showcase the collection conceived by Kim Jones, artistic director of menswear, as a conversation between the house’s founder, Christian Dior, and British painter Duncan Grant, a member of the Bloomsbury Group whose artwork was featured on some of the clothes.

Models Godwin Alwell Okereuku, Dara Gueye, Yang Hao, Robin Avignon and Indiana Van’t Slot pose in a mix of elegant tailoring and outdoorsy pieces inspired by gardening and hiking.

The Dior spring 2023 men’s advertising campaign. Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior

This season’s version of the brand’s signature Oblique Suit features a detachable lapel shaped like a sleeve, while a cowl-necked top is printed with one of Grant’s paintings.

Accessories include items developed in collaboration with Mystery Ranch, which bills itself as the maker of “the best load-bearing equipment in the world.” Among them are a utilitarian version of the Saddle bag, and Dior Gallagator backpacks with water-repellent covers and hoods.

The house’s trademark cannage pattern appears on everything from wide-brimmed hats designed by Stephen Jones, inspired by the straw hat that Grant wore to paint, to futuristic Dior Warp sandals made from a single piece of recycled rubber.

The campaign, set to break in print on Sunday, was art-directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styled by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming. Peter Philips did the makeup and Benjamin Muller the hair.