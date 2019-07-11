Christian Dior was a gallerist and an art collector, so it makes sense that the Dior men’s fall advertising campaign once again revolves around the brand’s latest artistic collaboration.

Having tapped Kaws last season, artistic director Kim Jones this time used the work of fellow U.S. artist Raymond Pettibon as the backdrop for the images shot by Steven Meisel. Models appear against a backdrop of walls dripping with paint, including a scrawled Dior logo, while the floor is covered with Pettibon’s illustrations.

“We selected some of our favorite pieces of Raymond’s work which had never been seen or shown before because they were things I loved,” Jones said in a statement.

The California punk pioneer’s work also made it into the collection: sweaters featured his drip-effect reworking of an archival Dior leopard print, while prints, jacquards and hand embroideries were based on his anarchic version of the “Mona Lisa.”

The campaign, featuring Ludwig Wilsdorff, Guirec Murie, Arno Dewit, Jeremiah Berko Fordjour and Kohei Takabatake, was art directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styled by Melanie Ward. Pat McGrath did makeup and Guido Palau hair.