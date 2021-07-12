PICTURE THIS: For a collection featuring a collaboration with a leading contemporary artist, it was fitting that Dior should create an advertising campaign resembling a series of portraits.

Photographer Rafael Pavarotti trained his lens on models Thatcher Thornton, Woosang Kim, Djibril N’Diaye and Jean Meyer wearing fall 2021 pieces based on ceremonial clothes, created by Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s collections at Dior, in collaboration with painter Peter Doig.

“The photographs are like paintings, with a color palette inspired by Peter Doig’s universe. It’s a mix between modernity and poetic melancholy,” Jones said in a statement.

The minimalist compositions with colorful backgrounds, in Pavarotti’s signature stark style, draw the eye to accessories, including hats hand-painted by the artist. The Saddle bag is featured in a precious version adorned with metallic threads, or in a camouflage motif. Dior jewelry by Yoon Ahn pays homage to Renaissance cameos and officer’s medals.

The campaign, set to break in print in the Japanese edition of GQ on July 24, was art-directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styled by Melanie Ward. Peter Philips did the makeup and Benjamin Muller the hair.

