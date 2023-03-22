The Pyramids of Giza Are the Stars of Dior’s New Menswear Campaign

ANCIENT AND MODERN: Dior is prolonging its love affair with Egypt with a campaign shot in front of the pyramids of Giza, where men’s artistic director Kim Jones presented his pre-fall collection in December.

Models Hazem Mohamed Aly, Dara Gueye, Viktor Krohm, Loris Moine and Yang Hao pose in front of the ancient monuments in the campaign lensed by Rafael Pavarotti. Moine kept the peroxide blonde wig he wore in the show, a nod to Sting’s character in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of “Dune,” the book that inspired much of the collection.

The sci-fi references merged with elements pulled from the Dior women’s archives, including a wool demi-kilt inspired by the bias-pleated skirt of a 1950s dress called Bonne Fortune — a way of tying the collection to founder Christian Dior’s penchant for superstition and love of astrology.

The Dior pre-fall 2023 men’s advertising campaign. Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior

Among the accessories are the Dior Scarab bag, worn cross-body, and the Desert B31 Runner high-top sneakers that resemble moon boots. Helmets and harnesses featuring the brand’s signature cannage motif are made with 3D printing, adding to the futuristic feel of the outfits.

The campaign, set to break on Thursday, was art-directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styled by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming, with an accompanying film directed by Franck Lebon. Peter Philips did the makeup and Guido Palau the hair.

Dior’s show in front of the pyramids set a new bar for destination shows in the post-pandemic period. The French fashion house is hitting the road again this month, with plans to show its women’s pre-fall collection at the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai on March 30.