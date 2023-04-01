×
Dior’s Pre-fall Ad Campaign Is Set in Rajasthan

The campaign comes on the heels of the French brand's show for the collection in Mumbai.

The Dior pre-fall 2023 campaign.
The Dior pre-fall 2023 campaign. Viviane Sassen/Courtesy of Dior

A PASSAGE TO INDIA: Hot on the heels of its pre-fall show in Mumbai on Thursday, Dior has released a campaign featuring the outfits against the spectacular architecture of Udaipur.

Known for its lavish royal palaces set around a series of artificial lakes, the Indian city is the setting for the images shot by Viviane Sassen. Models Lineisy Montero, Nandini Malwade, Maryel Uchida, Catarina Guedes, Eléonore Ghiuritan and Swati Eck pose in black-and-white outfits in graphic shapes, including draped skirts and long slit tunics.

Elements of Indian nature inspired the lavish gold embroidery on a black coat, highlighting the synergies between Maria Grazia Chiuri’s studio in Paris and the Chanakya ateliers and the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai, headed by her longtime collaborator Karishma Swali.

Fabien Baron provided the creative direction for the campaign. It was styled by Elin Svahn, with Peter Philips in charge of makeup and Damien Boissinot doing hair. 

The Dior pre-fall 2023 campaign.
Viviane Sassen/Courtesy of Dior

The show held in front of the Gateway of India, one of Mumbai’s best-loved landmarks, was held to coincide with the arrival of the collection in stores. A condensed version of the line was presented online in December.

“The choice of this destination is deeply linked to our shared history and passions,” said Delphine Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture.

“Our unwavering affinity with India, woven from the very beginnings of the house in 1947, and through the shows of Monsieur Dior’s various successors — from Marc Bohan to Maria Grazia Chiuri — has constantly been deployed in numerous creative dialogues combining innovation and ancestral heritage,” she added.

The Dior pre-fall 2023 campaign
The Dior pre-fall 2023 campaign. Viviane Sassen/Courtesy of Dior
