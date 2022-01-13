Dior Channels Pop Art Vibes With Spring Campaign

POP ART: Dior has reconnected with photographer Brigitte Niedermair for its spring 2022 campaign, inspired by the pop universe of Italian artist Anna Paparatti.

A favorite of women’s wear designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, Niedermair has lensed a series of campaigns for the French luxury house, most recently its fall 2021 ads and the new “J’adore J’adore” fragrance campaign.

The Dior spring 2022 campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

For spring, she captured models Sofia Steinberg, Maryel Uchida, Sculy Meija and Naomi Dioh against graphic backdrops in keeping with the set of Chiuri’s fashion show last September: a ‘60s-era nightclub based on Paparatti’s 1964 painting “The Game of Nonsense.”

The wardrobe features bold colorblocking in shades of yellow, green, pink and orange. Outfits are inspired by former Dior designer Marc Bohan’s Slim Look collection, presented in 1961, and some looks feature oversize prints of exotic animals, borrowed from the house’s signature Toile de Jouy and blown up to abstract proportions.

The Dior spring 2022 campaign. Brigitte Niedermair/Courtesy of Dior

Featured accessories include pieces from the athletic-inspired Dior Vibe collection and micro versions of the Lady Dior handbag. The campaign was art directed by Niedermair, with Fabien Baron directing the accompanying film. It was styled by Elin Svahn, with Peter Philips in charge of makeup and Olivier Schawalder doing hair.

Since taking over as artistic director of women’s collections at Dior in 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri has made it a rule to work with female photographers. The resulting images were sampled in “Her Dior: Maria Grazia Chiuri’s New Voice,” a book published by Rizzoli New York last year.

