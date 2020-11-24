IN LIVING COLOR: The advertising campaign for Dior’s spring 2021 men’s collection is as vibrant as the designs themselves.

To showcase the outfits designed by Kim Jones in homage to Ghanaian painter Amoako Boafo, photographer Rafael Pavarotti opted for highly saturated portraits punctuated by flowers, in a nod to the wallpaper backdrops that Boafo uses in his art works.

“The vibrant colors of this campaign perfectly reflect the powerful energy of the summer 2021 collection. It’s really a celebration of Amoako Boafo’s work,” Jones said in a statement.

Models Babacar N’doye, Jeremiah Berko and Samer Rahma wears items ranging from a retro-style knitted shirt with an ivy leaf motif to a pale gray mink top hand-painted with one of Boafo’s portraits.

The campaign, scheduled to break in GQ China and Esquire China on Jan. 1, was art directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styled by Melanie Ward. Ammy Drammeh did the makeup and Jawara the hair.