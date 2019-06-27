FEMALE GAZE: As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting the work of female photographers, Dior has tapped Brigitte Niedermair to shoot its fall campaign.

Known for her elegantly sparse images and use of unexpected contrasts, the artist took an almost abstract approach to the collection, photographing closeups of the back of a vinyl trenchcoat, a “Sisterhood Is Global” T-shirt stretched over a protest sign, or the Saddle belt cinching an hourglass dress.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of women’s wear at Dior, tapped house favorites Selena Forrest and Ruth Bell to model her creations, inspired by British Teddy Girls of the Fifties. The images, which will break on July 1, were art directed by Fabien Baron and styled by Elin Svahn.

In 2017, Niedermair shot Chiuri’s first collection for Dior as part of the #TheWomenBehindTheLens project published in the fashion house’s magazine. Her work is the subject of a retrospective, “Brigitte Niedermair: Me and Fashion 1996-2018” at the Museum of Palazzo Mocenigo, as part of the Venice Biennale.

Her fashion images have been featured in publications including CR Fashion Book, Harper’s Bazaar, Wallpaper, W and Vogue Italia.